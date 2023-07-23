...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Larry and Nancy (Wynn) DeGrange were married July 30, 1963, in Idaho Falls.
Nancy (Wynn) and Larry DeGrange, who live east of Emmett, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 30, 1963, in Idaho Falls.
Their children are Tami (Philip) Johnson, Kennewick, Washington; Doug (Michelle), Boise; Terrell, Emmett; Bryan (Sariah), Syracuse, Utah; Diana (Jeff) LaCasse, Boston; Karen (Travis) Spencer, Cape Coral, Florida; and Steven, Salt Lake City, Utah. They have 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with three more on the way.
Friends and family of the couple are invited to a celebration hosted by their children from 3 to 5 p.m. July 29 at the LDS meeting house at 1001 E. 2nd St. in Emmett. Read more about their love story at nancyandlarry60years.com.