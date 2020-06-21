Laurence and Carol (Hall) Grassl of Nampa are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
They were married on June 18, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caldwell, Idaho.
Now retired, they both worked at Hall Photography as professional photographers.
Their children are: Sheryl (daughter) and her husband Jeff Brockett of Pocatello, Idaho; and Nancy (daughter) and her husband Shelley Shelstad of Nampa, Idaho.
They also have two grandchildren.
“Laurence and Carol have lived in Caldwell over 55 years and owned and operated Hall Photography for 45 years before retiring. They have been active in their community through Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, the 4-H program, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Elks and Soroptomist.
Their family is very proud and grateful for the caring dedication and love Laurence and Carol have shown for each other and their entire family for 60 years. We love you Mom and Dad and thank you for living the example of what family means.
There will be a private celebration and they would enjoy hearing from friends via cards or notes.”