Jerry and Margaret (Gouger) Langan celebrated 60 years of marriage this year as they were married on April 23, 1960. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Now retired, Jerry worked as a regional training officer for the Bureau of Reclamation in Boise, and Margaret was a former executive director of the Canyon County Organization on Aging in Caldwell.
Their children are Jerry Jr. (Nick) of Arlington, Virginia; John (Ann) of Ridgecrest, California; son Jeffrey, deceased, (Sonya); and Joe (Melissa) of Caldwell. Grandchildren Ryan, Riley, and Maggie in Caldwell as well as Jennifer and Rachel and several great-grandchildren in California.
Jerry and Margaret have resided in Caldwell for 50 years. They have been active with the Caldwell Train Depot, and Jerry served on Caldwell City Council for eight years, and they are members of Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, plans have been delayed until later.