Jack and Helen (Luedke) Carter of Caldwell are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Both now retired, Helen retired from Shaffer-Buck Insurance Agency , where she’d worked for 17 years, and for 27 years, as secretary for Grace Lutheran Church. Jack retired after working for 20 years at the BLM Idaho State office in Boise.
Their children are: Robert (LaNae), Wilder; Kelly, McCall; Michael (Nikki), Caldwell.
Their grandchildren are: Nicolas (Ashley), Boise; Chelsea (Aaron), Fort Worth, Texas.
Their great grandchildren are: Nicholas, Gavin and Rowan.
Jack and Helen were married on July 14, 1960, at the First Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, plans for a celebration are delayed until later.