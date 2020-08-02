Boyd Draper and Gloria Hawkins Draper of Emmett are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
They were married on August 6, 1960 at the Christian Church in Emmett, Idaho.
Both now retired, Boyd was a lead mechanic at Boise Cascade and Gloria was a business owner of Cocoa Beach.
Children are: Cindy Draper Merrick and Kent Merrick (Spokane); Shelley Draper Desind and Scott Desind (Emmett); and Mike Draper.
They have six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
There will be no celebration due to COVID-19.