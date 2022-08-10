Support Local Journalism


Craig Warrick and DeAnn Warrick (Feller) of Nampa are celebrating their Golden Anniversary. They were married in Caldwell on Aug. 17, 1972.

Their children are: Jennifer (Warrick) Montgomery, Kaysville, Utah; Michelle (Warrick) Williamson, Pocatello, Idaho; Kathryn (Warrick) Ballestero, Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Tyler Warrick, Wilder, Idaho.

