...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following
counties, Ada, Canyon and Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 751 PM MDT, The public reported heavy rain and flooding in
the advisory area due to thunderstorms. A spotter 4 miles
southwest of Murphy reported flooding and measured 1.21
inches of rainfall. Idaho Department of Transportation
reported standing water on Highway 78 near Murphy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Melba, Reynolds, Murphy, Silver City, Guffey, Walters Ferry,
Squaw Butte, Delamar Mine and Succor Creek Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Payette, northwestern Canyon, southwestern Gem and east central
Malheur Counties through 845 PM MDT...
At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Adrian, or 9 miles southwest of Parma, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Owyhee around 830 PM MDT.
Parma, Nyssa, New Plymouth and Letha around 840 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH