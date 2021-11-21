Support Local Journalism


David and Carol (Evans) Porterfield of Notus are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

They were married Dec. 11, 1971 in Nampa.

Their children are: Brian and Becky Porterfield-Beaverton, Steven Porterfield-Boise; Mark and Jennifer Porterfield-Hillsboro; and Andrew and Melissa Porterfield-Middleton.

They have 10 grandchildren.

There will be a celebration on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene in Caldwell.

