David and Betty (Chapin) Webb of Emmett are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married April 2, 1971 in Emmett.
Both now retired, David was a lumber grader for Boise Cascade. Betty was an administrative assistant for Boise Cascade and NOAA Fisheries.
Their children are: William and Jen Webb, Ballwin, Missouri; Neil and Angie Webb, St. Joseph, Mississippi; Brian and Andrea Webb, North Reading, Maine; and Nick and Nguyet Webb, Seattle, Washington.
They are having a celebration for family and friends on Sunday, July 11 from 2 -5 p.m. at 2495 E. 12th St. in Emmett, hosted by their four sons — William, Neil, Brian, and Nick — and their families.
Please join us and our children to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. No gifts please, just come and share our many memories.