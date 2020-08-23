Bud and Kerry Wilhite (Hunt), of Caldwell, are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Aug. 28, 1970 at Star Friends Church in Star.
Both are now retired. Kerry worked as a teacher’s aide for Caldwell School District and Bud was an inside sales associate for Lloyd Lumber.
They have a daughter, Angela Bettis and husband Cecil Bettis.
They also have two grandsons — Cody Bettis and Caleb Bettis.
Bud and Kerry have chosen to have a small get together with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.