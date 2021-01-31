Stephen Underhill and Peggy Gibbens were married 50 years ago on Feb. 5, 1971 at Peggy’s grandmothe’s home, rural Caldwell, south of Lake Lowell on Riverside Road.
They have two sons and their wives, and four grandsons.
Steve and Peggy are retired, Steve from the Air Force (20 years), and from Idaho State Corrections (22 years). Peggy was a BSU student and completed her degree at Merced Community College. She retired after 23 years as an accountant for Interstate Electric Supply.
They currently live in Nampa.