Shambu and Pushpa Yadav

Shambu and Pushpa Yadav are celebrating 50 years of marriage this April.

The Yadavs will be celebrating their anniversary in retirement; Shambhu has now retired from his role as a clinical psychologist, and Pushpa has retired from her role as a housewife. The couple was married in India in 1971.

The couple have three children: Rashmi Yadav Marya, of San Francisco, California;

Sharad Yadav, of Portland, Oregon and Sameer Yadav, of Santa Barbara, California, and eight grandchildren.

