Shambhu and Pushpa Yadav, of Nampa, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this April.
The Yadavs will be celebrating their anniversary in retirement; Shambhu has now retired from his role as a clinical psychologist, and Pushpa has retired from her role as a housewife. The couple was married in India in 1971.
The couple have three children: Rashmi Yadav Marya, of San Francisco, California;
Sharad Yadav, of Portland, Oregon and Sameer Yadav, of Santa Barbara, California, and eight grandchildren.