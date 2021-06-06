Scott and Carol Maury are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 18.
“We are so thankful for our wonderful family and friends — God is good!”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Scott and Carol Maury are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 18.
“We are so thankful for our wonderful family and friends — God is good!”
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription