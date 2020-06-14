Happy 50th anniversary, Ron and Mary (Lee) Garceau of Nampa.
They were married July 1, 1970 in Mayville, North Dakota.
Their children are: Richard Garceau, Kirkland, Washington; Rachel Boren, Nampa; and Sarah Shaul, also of Nampa.
They also have two grandchildren.
Rachel Boren and Sarah Shaul are hosting a drop-in reception from for friends and family 2 to 4 p.m., June 27, in the lobby area of the NNU Brandt Center NNU Brandt Center.
“No gifts are needed — your presence at this event is your present to Ron and Mary. The lobby of the Brandt Center is spacious and will accommodate social distancing if you desire that.”