5ee25445bafed.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Happy 50th anniversary, Ron and Mary (Lee) Garceau of Nampa.

They were married July 1, 1970 in Mayville, North Dakota.

Their children are: Richard Garceau, Kirkland, Washington; Rachel Boren, Nampa; and Sarah Shaul, also of Nampa.

They also have two grandchildren.

Rachel Boren and Sarah Shaul are hosting a drop-in reception from for friends and family 2 to 4 p.m., June 27, in the lobby area of the NNU Brandt Center NNU Brandt Center.

“No gifts are needed — your presence at this event is your present to Ron and Mary. The lobby of the Brandt Center is spacious and will accommodate social distancing if you desire that.”

Tags

Load comments