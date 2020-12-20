Happy 50th anniversary Robert and Sandi! Dec 20, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert and Sandi Shaw are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 19. Submitted photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert and Sandi Shaw are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. Robert and Sandi, of Emmett, were married Dec. 19, 1970 in Emmett. They have two children — Stacy Jones and Jenny Shaw, and two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Sandi Shaw Grandchild Jenny Shaw Stacy Jones Anniversary Load comments