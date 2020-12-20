Robert and Sandi Shaw

Robert and Sandi Shaw are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 19.

 Submitted photo

Robert and Sandi Shaw are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Robert and Sandi, of Emmett, were married Dec. 19, 1970 in Emmett. They have two children — Stacy Jones and Jenny Shaw, and two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

