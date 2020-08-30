Milon and Joyce (Edwards) McDaniel, of Caldwell, are pleased to announce the celebration of the 50th anniversary of their marriage.
Milon, originally from Alpine, Utah and Joyce, originally from Council, Idaho were married on Sept. 5, 1970 in Council. Both are now retired after dedicating their professional careers to public education, including teaching, counseling, and leadership.
Their children are Melyssa (David) Ferro; Michelle (Thad) Ross; and Matthew (Kristina) McDaniel.
In lieu of gathering to celebrate, the family has asked that you send a personalized card to Milon and Joyce.