Larry and Susan (Tiegs) Huter of Nampa are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
They were married Aug. 15, 1971 in Nampa. They have lived in Nampa for their entire lives, except for two years in New Zealand.
Both now retired, Susan was an educator and taught Home Economics at Nampa High School and Centennial High School and was a 4-H sewing leader for 13 years. Larry was Seed Production Consultant at Seminis Vegetable Seeds.
They have two children: Lonnie (Alayna) Huter, Nampa; and Pamela (Brad) Murdock, Meridian.
They also have three grandchildren: Landon and Layla Huter, and Colton Murdock.
Immediate family will gather at a dinner to celebrate, and then the Huters are planning a fall foliage trip to New England with lifelong friends who also are celebrating their 50th anniversary.