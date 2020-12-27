Jon and Mimi (Millensifer) Barnes are celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend.
Jon and Mimi both grew up in Boise, later attending Boise State University and the University of Idaho. They were married in Boise Dec. 27, 1970, and have spent 49 of their 50 years together in Boise.
The Barnes have three children — Sara (Brian) Walker, of Boise, Dan (Jessica) Barnes, of Bozeman, Montana; Peter Barnes, of Boise, and they have eight fabulous grandchildren!
There will be no celebration due to COVID-19.