Jim and Tami Greeley are celebrating 50 years of marriage on their Dec. 27 anniversary. Because of COVID-19, a September 2021 cruise is planned.
They were married in Nampa’s Church of the Brethren, and live in Nampa today. Tami, now retired, worked as a school secretary, and Jim, also now retired, worked as a medical group practice administrator.
The Greeleys have three children: Darcy Caves of Surprise, Arizona; Brian Greeley of Portland, Oregon and David and Graci Greeley, of Nampa, and have four grandchildren.