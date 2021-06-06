Gene and Dianna Parks, of Emmett, are celebrating 50 years of marriage next weekend.
Gene Parks and Dianna Hunt were married June 12, 1971 at Emmett Christian Church. Today, Dianna is retired, and Gene is continuing his work as manager at Western Recycling.
The couple have five children, Terri Adams, of Devore, California; Erin Brown, of Middleton; William Parks, of Emmett; Tiffany Breker, of Pocatello and Joe Parks, of Emmett. The children will be hosting a small celebration June 12 with family and friends. The family also includes 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.