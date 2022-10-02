Subscribe
Happy 50th anniversary, David Ferro and Karen Warr Ferro.
David and Karen were both teachers, now retired.
Their children are: David (Melyssa) Ferro, 311 W. Spruce St. Caldwell; Ben Ferro, 218 W. Spruce St. Caldwell; Brent (JoAnn) Ferro, 5202 Dynasty Ave. Caldwell.
They also have 11 grandchildren.
David and Karen were married on Oct. 6, 1972 in Logan, Utah.
There will be a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Nampa, hosted by David, Ben, and Brent Ferro. The party will be private because of health concerns.
