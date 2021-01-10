Dave and Jackie (Dixon) Dykstra are celebrating 50 years of marriage this January.
The couple was married Jan. 24, 1971 in Reno, Nevada. While Jackie is retired, Dave continues to work as a realtor.
Dave and Jackie have three children: Mark and Becky (Dykstra) Bertram, Meridian; John and Debbie (Dykstra) Mitchell, Boise and Scott and Chris (Ostyn) Dykstra, Boise. Dave and Jackie also have 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A family get-together is planned for January in Boise. Those wishing to send cards and well-wishes to Dave and Jackie Dykstra are asked to please send them care of Real Estate Unlimited, 712 16th Ave. S. Nampa, ID 83651.