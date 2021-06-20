Bill and Gail Thompson of Boise were married on June 19, 1971 in Boise. They were high school sweethearts. He graduated from Boise High and she from Capital in 1970.
Bill retired from United Water Idaho after 42 years. Gail was a stay at home mom and now is a stay at home grandma. They have been blessed with three children and their spouses, April ( Lars) Hansen, Jason ( Krista) Thompson, and Katie ( Troy) Paulin. They have seven precious grandchildren and one in Heaven.
Their children and grandchildren are having a celebration with family and friends for them in September.