On November 29, 1980, Cary Comstock and Mary Brubaker were wed in Nampa, Idaho at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. This weekend they celebrate, as Mary’s dad, Pat, would say, their 40th year of happily wedded blister. During their years together, they have worked, traveled, and tirelessly volunteered at all the Catholic parishes they have attended, including their current home parish, Our Lady of the Valley. Most importantly, they have loved and raised three children, Katie, Mike (deceased), and Francie, and instilled in them a deep sense of faith and family. Cary’s dad, Dick, believed you needed three things in life: Love, Laughter, and the Lord. Mary and Cary have embodied this ideal throughout their marriage and continue to share it with their two daughters, sons-in-law, Shanon and Gabe, and their grandchildren, Leo & Owen, and Vera, Max & Eliza.