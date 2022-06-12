Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gordon and Gaylynne Madsen Simpson of Boise are celebrating their Golden Anniversary. They were married May 31, 1972 in St. George LDS Temple, St. George, Utah.

Both now retired, she was Supervisor, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and he was Regional Vocational Rehabilitation Manager, Deseret Industries.

Their children are: Ben and Kendra Simpson, Birch Bay, Washington; Jenny and Eric Johnson, Nampa, Idaho; Doug and Caressa Simpson, Monroe, Washington; and Dan and Gretchen Simpson, Tucson, Arizona.

They have 13 grandchildren.

Their children are hosting a family celebration in late June in Leavenworth, Washington.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments