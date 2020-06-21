Jarrod and Heidi Driskell of Nampa are pleased to announce the 40th anniversary of their parents Mel and Jana Driskell and Carl and Valerie Fredrickson.
Mel and Jana were married in the Golden Gate Baptist church in Wilder on June 21, 1980 after being high school sweethearts. They are parents of Lindsay (Driskell) Renn and Jarrod Driskell and grandparents of Paul Draine and Jaxson Renn. The Driskells moved to Caldwell last fall after being longtime residents of Wilder. Mel is retired after 35 years in the tire industry. Jana has worked for the State of Idaho for over 40 years. The couple enjoys road trips and spending quality time with family.
Carl and Valerie Fredrickson were married at the Fallbrook Community Baptist Church in Fallbrook, California on June 21, 1980. Valerie met Carl in Phoenix, Arizona when her brother worked for Carl in a fast food restaurant. They are parents of Daniel Fredrickson and Heidi (Fredrickson) Driskell. In 2007 they moved to Star from Apache Junction, Arizona. Carl retired in April after 20 years working for CenturyLink. Valerie has worked for Walmart for over 20 years. They enjoy the outdoors and spending time with their dogs.
Jarrod and Heidi met on an online dating website in October 2015. It was on their second date when they discovered their parents shared the same anniversary.