Don and Elaine Power of Meridian are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

They were married June 14, 1952 in Peoria, Illinois.

Both are now retired.

Their children are: Brian and Angie Power — Meridian, Idaho; and Ann and Pat Bowen — San Diego , California.

They have five grandchildren and two great grandchildren — with another “on the way.”

Their children are hosting a celebration for the immediate family on Saturday, June 18.

