Charlie and Carol Pintler (Peterson), of Nampa, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 14. They will be celebrating with the family at the home of their daughter who lives in Montana.
Charlie and Carol Pintler were married Sept. 14, 1960 at First Presbyterian Church in Buhl. Carol was a house wife and Charlie was a farmer. Both are now retired.
They have five children Brad and Stacy Pintler, Todd and Carol Pintler, Shawna VanBeek, Michelle Prichard, Mark and Jana Blacker. Charlie and Carol also have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.