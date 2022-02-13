If you’ve lived in Idaho for any length of time, you are probably pretty accustomed to seeing deer. Perhaps you hunt, or see them when you’re out in the foothills, or perhaps you have an Ada the Elk t-shirt. Deer are a common thing. I like deer. But do I lose my you-know-what over them? Not really. Only once, before I moved to England, we had a resident deer who lived in our backyard and gave birth to two fawns. We watched them grow up out the window, and I’m not going to lie, it was amazing. I lost a little bit of my you-know-what over it, and that seemed reasonable.
You may then understand my surprise when my British buddy asked me if I wanted to go for a day at the deer farm. I had so many questions and very little idea of what to expect.
The idea of farming deer is a bit strange to me, but I get it. The idea of going to a deer farm is stranger. What does one do at a deer farm? Buy deer meat? Are there deer burgers to order? Are we just doing the farm to table sort of thing, look at where our food comes from and buy it from the source? All good with me!
The answer to all of those questions is: no. The deer farm is one paddock of very sad looking deer huddled under some trees far away from the humans. It costs 10 pounds to get in and look at said deer huddling. There is nary a deer burger to be had, not a single product made out of deer to be seen at all! There are, however, children’s books with anthropomorphized deer doing things such as vacuuming, stuffed animal deer toys, deer tea mugs, and of course, a coffee shop. It appeared the purpose of this place was the same as the purpose of many places I have been in England: pay money to look at something and then sit with your coffee.
Should you ever decide to pack up and leave your Idaho life for England, let me give you a hot business tip. All you need to succeed in business here in Ol’ Blighty is a patch of outside, a coffee machine, and something to look at. Get a squirrel feeder. Do a good job cutting a bush. It doesn’t matter, that’s all you need and the crowd of sun hat-wearing zip-off pants-clad Britishes will descend in hoards to admire your whatever it is with a coffee. This is a fact that I admire about them, their ability to appreciate the smallest things and which sometimes just blows my mind when I am the one paying to look at something like deer.
My friend, for her part, was absolutely thrilled. She huddled by the fence, fingers curled into the wire, cooing at the deer who were 300 meters away and did not give a flying fart. She wanted me to take her picture with the distant specks of deer in the background. She was the definition of bliss when she had her coffee and was seated with the knowledge that real live actual deer were in the same vicinity.
I was getting a kick out of the experience, mainly out of watching my friend have the best day of her life watching deer do nothing, until the moment of horror. It was announced that one could buy “deer food” (grass pellets in a paper bag) and some deer would be lured over for feeding time. My friend of course, had to feed the deer. The task of buying deer food fell to me. I have never, ever, felt like a less cool adult than when I asked the woman behind the cash register if I could please purchase some deer food. I whispered it, my Idaho blood really wanting to exit my body, and then had the misfortune of having to repeat myself three times until I was nearly shouting about wanting grass pellets.
My friend shouldered in amongst the children for a prime feeding spot as about four deer out of the herd managed to be lured over to the gate with something that was definitely better than grass pellets. The Britishes were absolutely delighted. They peppered the man who had the better than grass pellets with questions like, but where are the antlers? Do you raise them by hand? Where do they like to be pet?
Amazingly, this deer farmer managed to avoid any questions about why the deer are actually being farmed.
I’ve got to hand it to them. It is a genius idea. They’ve turned their meat business into a petting zoo coffee shop. It’s a three for one for them, and for the people visiting, well, they don’t seem to care because they’ve got their coffee and something very pleasing to stare at. So, I guess the only question is, when are we turning Idaho into a British tourist trap?