BOISE — It’s time for local ski and snowboard enthusiasts to head up to Bogus Basin to get in their final turns of the 2020-21 winter season. In a press release, the resort reports that seven day operations at the nonprofit recreation area ended Sunday, April 11, but as snow conditions “remain excellent” a bonus weekend is planned for April 17-18.
In a message to the community, General Manager Brad Wilson announced that Bogus Basin hosted a record number of guests this season, despite adopting a range of COVID-19 safety measures to manage capacity. 2020-21 season pass sales were cut off, group ski and snowboard school programs were canceled, access to lodge facilities was limited, and lift ticket sales were capped a total of 30 separate days during the season. In the letter, Wilson acknowledged that due to COVID-19, his team did not know what the season would bring. He credited the Treasure Valley community with the positive outcome, saying “this season was a true testament to what can happen when we work together.”
For details about Bogus Basin’s end-of-season operations, visit bogusbasin.org.