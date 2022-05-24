The History Channel's "Alone" series is a nominee in the 2022 Critics Choice Real Awards. It is pure adventure, unvarnished, stripped-down footage showing how people can adapt to their surroundings or fail and tap out from overwhelming circumstances. History Channel's "Alone" series, saw one Idahoan, Clay Hayes, win last year's $500,000 winners' purse. This year's season nine of "Alone" now boasts two Idaho contestants, Benji Hill and Karie Lee Knoke, who are both seen in the premiere this week, Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. There are no spoilers, but the Idaho Press spoke to them ahead of the season. Both of their chances seem excellent for making it to the end.
The series sets survivalists apart in a distant Canadian location with one of the harshest weather and predator conditions yet. They all will potentially face polar bears, relentless wind and cold, rain and snowy — merciless weather conditions — in the remote area of Labrador.
Season nine of "Alone" follows the 10 contestant survivalists, all warned ahead of dangers and challenges. These survivalists share a commonality of mental willpower and resourcefulness and can react to austere surroundings with ingenuity, showing off their honed overall wilderness skills. Each screened and vetted contestant is dropped in a remote area, away from anyone else, with a camera for daily journaling of their adventure and their endurance tested as they must build their shelters, forage their food and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators to be the last person standing for that half-million-dollar prize. This year, they are equipped with 10 chosen items and then dropped in a remote wilderness valley in Labrador, Canada. They must document their experiences in total isolation, with all of them, to some degree, battling hunger, loneliness and the unforgiving elements. The twist this season is they'll become the hunted as they discover their location is deep in polar bear territory.
One Idahoan contestant is Benji Hill, 46, of Bellevue, Idaho. He is a family man with a pack goat adventure business who also hunts bears and says he leans into the unknown, so "Alone" on History was the perfect fit for him to test his wilderness training.
In the premiere, Hill says to his camera: "You have to have a relentless drive to move forward." When asked about that comment, Hill explains: "That was my angle the whole time getting on the show, was that I just was uninspired by people who let life dictate their outcome. For example, the weather's bad. I'm going to stay inside. I go at things in my life. If I got a problem, I deal with this. I don't skate the sharp edge. I lean into it. So if I'm uncomfortable with stuff, I deal with it. And in survival, if you don't have food or you're cold, you deal with that. You move into it, build a fire; you change your shelter. You find food, put out more traps, observe more game, get your line in the water, catch more fish, or solve your problem. That's the way I went at it."
Hill's intense childhood infatuation with a trip to Idaho was why his entire family moved to the state back when he was just 10 years old, dissatisfied with life in San Diego. Hill insists it was his unbendable will that convinced his family to take such a leap. "I moved my family when I was 10 to come to Idaho, which was the first time I was here. I'm not a native, but I took it into my own hands to get myself here," he said.
And what was it about Idaho that appealed to a 10 year old? Hill said, "I lived in San Diego then and felt suffocated and just disconnected. I don't like being in cities where I can't see the sky or put my feet on the dirt. And, the fewer trips I take to town in my life, the better. So, staying away from around town and being out in the backcountry as much as possible, I discovered that [preference] at an early age."
Hill honed his vocational expertise in Idaho, where goats and dogs have become invaluable to his work and familiar companions. "I'm a pack goat hunting guide, a self-made job title," said Hill. "I run pack goats and hunt like a nomad. But, I'm a hunting guide and an adventurer. So I added pack goats, hunting, exploring, guiding, and survival under one umbrella. It can be hunting, fishing or hunting for adventure, or even big game. And I like to lighten the load and have good companions around that, so generally, pack goats and dogs don't talk my ear off."
The biggest threat to all the contestants is that Labrador has its share of bears, including polar bears, which will aggressively hunt and eat humans. However, this challenge didn't phase Hill one bit. "The only bear I saw was on my game camera," he said. "We had camera gear, obviously to videotape our experience, and one game camera to use both to protect our shelters. And I used it a lot to see game at night and in areas where I couldn't be in two places at once. So I did get bear footage on my game camera."
He shared that the cameras helped set up his shelter builds and pick the least likely spots where bears would be foraging. "Seeing the bear was exciting because that would've been a huge score in my journey. Our family lives on bear meat part of the year, and I love eating bear meat. I set up my camp to never be in the zones I thought the bear action was so that they didn't smell me to bother me … . My shelter builds were all based on that. When I figured out their movement patterns in the area, I knew that the clock was ticking till I would have a moment to harvest one potentially."
Some of Hill's survival skills, like bowhunting, served him well in the "Alone" challenge. But he cautioned viewers tempted to apply as a contestant to know themselves inside and out, as the mental game is just as important as the physical skills and survival knowledge from experiences. "Everyone speaks about survival and thriving. These terms are commonly talked about in the outdoors," said Hill. "I think the number one thing people forget is time spent alone and being in the woods and harmony or cultivating a flow state. I've trained myself over and over, about 40 years probably of finding more flow in nature and trusting it more than I trust civilization, just so to speak. When I'm out there, it's not a set of skills that I learned in a book or something my dad showed me other than to go out, do and take what Mother Nature dishes out and be grateful. So much gratitude is practiced, even if it's just water to have that day or a beautiful sunset. I sleep so well in nature that I think it should be considered cheating. I can sleep 10 hours in my coat lying against the tree every night, and it's better than any sleep on the world. Being able to relax, find that flow and not be in a hurry are some great survival tactics I used to have a good time and not make it seem like survival."
Hill said being on the show is an experience worth the effort in preparation and offered his advice for fellow Idahoans who may want to keep up the Gem state's strong presence on the series.
"There is so much that goes into winning that show, more than just your skillset and confidence," he said. "Those are mandatory tools to endure that scenario. So there are a lot of variables. You get dropped in random spots, and every spot's different with different resources. Then luck also goes into this, like missing a shot here or there or taking a left and not taking a right. So it's hard to say who's got the advantage. I think anybody willing to go to their wits' end and doesn't have any skeletons or stuff they're dealing with internally. If you did, you would have a tough time out there. But my experience was great. I enjoy that kind of stuff. I will do it on my own a little bit every year to some degree, even with my family. I enjoyed the heck out of it, and I'm grateful for my experience."
"Alone" premieres Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.