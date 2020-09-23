Alaska has some of the best fishing in the world. If you have never experienced it you are missing out.
My wife and I booked a fishing trip on Prince of Wales Island in S.E. Alaska about 18 months ago. We booked it long before the current pandemic.
We have fished at the same lodge before and it fills up quickly. Most trips are booked a couple years out. You have to pay for them about that far out, too.
The pandemic changed a lot of Alaska fishing trips. Most Alaska fishing lodges closed. Our lodge did not.
Our lodge, located at Point Baker, is very isolated. You either get there by a two hour boat ride or by float plane. The fishing is all DIY. My wife and I were the only ones on the boat. You have very limited contact with anyone else.
We considered bagging the trip and just eating the money we had paid. I’m glad I didn’t.
Last month we flew into Petersburg, Alaska. Very few people were on the plane or at any of the airports. Petersburg was empty. Most shops were closed. The lodge where we stayed normally fills to capacity and it was not full.
The state of Alaska did not make it easy for nonresidents to enter the state. We jumped through all the hoops and had the time of our lives.
We fished at Calder Mountain Lodge. The lodge is owned by some great folks from Preston, Idaho.
They provide room and board, boat, bait, fishing tackle and some basic advice on where and how to fish. They give you the low down on the boat and point out some waypoints where you might find some fish.
After that you are on your own.
Each morning the dinner bell rang at 6:30 a.m. After a hearty breakfast we’d be out on the water by 7.
The lodge would pack a lunch for you and they wanted you back by 5:30 p.m.
My wife enjoys fishing — to a point. Ten hours of fishing a day is probably the limit for her.
We mostly trolled for salmon. The boat came with nice electric downriggers.
We caught silver, pink and king salmon. When you get into a school the bite is nonstop.
When the salmon bite slowed we fished for rock fish. Fishing for rock fish is my favorite type of fishing. You jig a spoon shaped lure up and down just above the bottom. The bite was almost immediate and you could really feel it. Rock fish look a lot like a fresh water bass and run about 2 or 3 pounds. They are the great eating fish.
We also fished for halibut and caught a few small ones. Fishing for halibut is tough. Most of the fishing is done in deep water between 100 and 300 feet deep. You bounce a one pound lead head jig along the bottom.
You have to fish when there is no tide or a slack tide. Otherwise you may have hundreds of feet of line out and are unable to find the bottom.
Constantly reeling up hundreds of feet of line and a one pound lure is tiring. If you hook a fish it’s real tiring.
While there we celebrated our 41 wedding anniversary.
We had a routine. My wife, Vicki drove the boat and I was the deck hand. I took care of rigging the poles and gave helpful advice.
After 41 years of marriage we can almost read each other’s mind — almost.
I suggested: “You are going too fast. We are supposed to troll at 1 to 2 miles per hour. You are going 4 miles per hour.”
Vicki responded: “I don’t even have the boat in gear.”
Turns out a 4 miles per hour tide is pretty common which explains why we seemed to be moving so fast.
We had a great time and brought home a lot of fish.