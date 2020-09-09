BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management announced it has begun construction to enhance access to Celebration Park and the Halverson Lakes trailhead, located 5 miles south of Melba along the Snake River, that will temporarily hamper vehicle access to the visitor center and trailhead from its eastern entrance off Victory Lane. The BLM is encouraging visitors to access the park and trailhead from its western entrance off Sinker Road.
Enhancements to the road will improve public safety and increase accessibility to surrounding BLM public lands by accommodating low-clearance vehicles, buses and trailers, the press release said. There will also be a newly designated parking area.
“Celebration Park is managed by Canyon County and was established as Idaho’s only archeological park in 1989,” said Amanda Hoffman, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area manager. “The park provides amazing educational and recreational opportunities, and we’re happy to be able to improve the public’s access to this important area.”
Construction is expected to be completed by Sept.18.
