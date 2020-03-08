It’s told that Boise got its name from a couple of French trappers plying Northwestern rivers in search of unsuspecting beavers. After wandering the High Steppe country with its endless miles of sagebrush and dun colored foothills, they came upon stands of cottonwood trees in a braided river and shouted, “Le Bois, Le Bois!” That is, “The Trees! The Trees!”
Wish it were possible to extend a hand through a time warp and pull those two trappers directly into today’s Treasure Valley and right into JanJou Pâtisserie on State Street. They’d be shouting again, but this time their excitement would register delight with the French pastries lined up before their eyes.
They might startle the two little girls my friend Kent and I watched who were standing before the pastry case eyeing the delectable creations within. Their father had admonished them that they could choose only one pastry each and they were seriously discussing the subtleties of flaky pastry and rich fillings. Difficult decision, but no wrong choices possible at JanJou. We might steer the Frenchmen toward a spectacular delicacy the pâtisserie calls the Milky Way —a silky chocolate concoction filled with rich, smooth caramel. Nibbling away, we would entice the trappers back to the river and together would work up an appetite as we walked the greenbelt heading west toward Eagle and Franck Bacquet’s French-inspired restaurant.
Once there, we’d asked to be seated in the room with the murals depicting Parisian street scenes painted by owner and chef, Franck Bacquet himself. This boisterous and multi-talented man once told me when considering a dish, he often first sketches his culinary creation imagining how it would look plated.
“All chef’s can draw,” he said. “If they say they cannot it is probably because they have not tried.” He tries. For him, the visual aspect of a dish is nearly as significant as the taste. We expect our French guests would be willing to try about anything on this restaurant’s menu, but first Chef Bacquet might invite them to tour his wine library. As they chat, they might learn that Bacquet grew up in northern France and that it was there he received his culinary training. Back at the table, I’d order a few things for the entourage to get the meal started. First a scallop for an appetizer. Each delectable giant scallop is served on a scallop shell, basking in a buttery sauce and topped with cheese browned to crispy perfection. I’d order the French onion soup that follows the Chef’s own grandmother’s recipe. Bacquet assures customers they will never taste a better onion soup.
Of necessity, supper would be late that evening. If our stomachs were to signal that dining could occur, we’d shepherd our guests to Petite 4, a small, delightful French-inspired Bistro tucked into a neighborhood strip mall at No. 4 N. Latah St. in Boise. Beloved by neighbors, it provides excellent dining in a classy and comfortable setting. Stepping inside feels like stepping into a friend’s kitchen which is just what owners, David and Sarah Kelly had in mind when they created the restaurant. We’d be sure to reserve seating at the bar where we could watch Chef Kelly and her assistants prepare and plate dish after delectable dish. Perhaps a provençal fish stew would tickle the palates of our guests? Or maybe something heartier like the cassoulet, a succulent duck confit studded with chorizo, pork belly and great white beans.
Recently, upon leaving Petite 4 after a savory and satisfying meal, Kent and I stopped to chat with a couple waiting outside. They were wrapped in blankets drawn from the basket box beside the firepit on the restaurant’s patio. And though the evening was chilly, they said they were happy to wait outside the bustling eatery hoping to claim the next available seats inside. The reputation of the restaurant had reached them in Sun Valley, they told us, and so positive were the comments, that they’d driven down to Boise to experience the bistro’s offerings first hand.
We might let our French trappers sleep late the next day and bring them a simple repast — a crusty loaf of bread from Gaston’s Bakery on Overland Road accompanied by a brick of good cheese. Matthew Gaston’s breads became popular when he operated Le Cafe de Paris near the Capitol, that he determined that the demand was great enough to justify opening his own boulangerie.
Come evening, after rustling up some fancier clothes for the trappers, we would head west again, this time to share an elegant meal at the Chateau des Fleurs Event Center at 176 Rosebud Lane near Eagle. While the chateau’s marble hall, sparkling chandeliers and ballrooms reminiscent of European elegance surely would interest our guests, we’d steer them to Roghani’s restaurant within. There we know the staff would cater with thoughtful grace to the trappers’ needs and appetites.
Perhaps Foad Roghani, the restaurant’s owner, would greet them as well. He could tell them of his local vineyard from which the restaurant’s house wines come. He might speak of his own Persian childhood where French cuisine was honored. Certainly French-inspired selections on the menu will tempt our diners, though succulent dishes from other cultures are featured as well.
It’s likely that the time-warp window would begin to wobble, requiring us to send our trappers back to the beavers and to their own time. Would they be baffled to find themselves once again among the Cottonwoods? It’s a good bet that having savored flavors of France in our corner of the American West, they would be smiling.