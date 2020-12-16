Here’s a brief note to remind everyone that while my African odyssey was delayed due to COVID-19 border closures, our Idaho Press readership came together to fund a state-of-the-art school science laboratory in Zambia.
With holidays and celebrations now in full swing, it’s a great time to look back and remember that we accomplished this together.
After community support totaling $41,390, on top of my seed contribution of $8,100, we miraculously built a 3,100 square foot laboratory, with two classrooms and two offices and ample facilities. All that, along with numerous enhancements to the school grounds, and we still have a balance of $12,474 secured at the Idaho Central Credit Union. These funds will be utilized in the years ahead to provide continued support to what we’ve named “The Castlewood Laboratory at Libuyu School.”
With science classes now in session, the Libuyu School administration team continues to make enhancements to the laboratory, including such items as whiteboards, shelving, storage space, and additional scientific equipment. Their unshakable integrity and prudent management is the real source of our success.
I want to single out Rich O’Hara of Boise, a prolific author and volunteer who stepped up and assembled our 143-page history book. In pages filled with scores of full-color photos, his book chronicles the project from its inception, clear through the construction process, and finishes with a monumental opening celebration. It also includes a great number of informative outtakes, all building on a positive, feel-good theme.
If you are in need of a gift idea, or just want to own a copy of this Idaho / Zambia history, the book is available on Amazon for $18.10, with zero profit to Rich nor to myself.
It’s been a challenging year in many ways. I just want to remind everyone that we succeeded in putting a bright spot on it. In the process, we’ve made a permanent connection between our Treasure Valley community and the super community in Livingstone, Zambia. Thanks again and best wishes to all.
Esto Perpetua,
Ted Kunz
(From Nanyuki, Kenya)