Gov. Brad Little speaks at a Veterans Day ceremony on the state Capitol steps on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Also shown, from left, are Idaho National Guard Adjutant Gen. Michael Garshak; Boise Mayor Lauren McLean; state Sen. Chuck Winder; and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and his wife, Vicki.
11 a.m., High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E Cinema, Meridian
A winning ticket will be drawn on a raffle to win former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s 2007 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail Harley Davidson motorcycle. No more than 799 tickets were sold for the event. The winning ticket will be drawn at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Idaho Defense Alliance, a nonprofit formed with the goal of making Idaho a welcoming place for veterans and active duty members of the United States military, is managing the raffle. The money raised through this event will go to the USS Idaho Scholarship Fund. Visit ussidahocommittee.org for more information.
Veterans Day Celebration Breakfast
8 — 11 a.m., Melba High School, 6870 Stokes Ave.
Celebrate and honor veterans and first responders. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. with an assembly at 9:30 a.m. Guest speakers and music by elementary and high school students.
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries Veterans Day Luncheon
11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Treasure Valley Subaru, 5605 East Gate Blvd., Nampa
Join the Treasure Valley Subaru for an appreciation lunch for our veterans. Lunch is free for veterans; for family members, $5 is requested.
Veterans Day Ceremony
11 a.m., Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Avenue, Meridian
The City of Meridian is honoring veterans with a public ceremony. The event will feature a message from Meridian Mayor Robert Simison and a keynote address by Major Kahli Gorski, commander of the 124th. The ceremony will include a rifle salute, the playing of “Taps” and a branch of service recognition sing-along. Seating is limited at the outdoor venue; attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets to sit on.
Vets That Ride Motorcycle Run
11 a.m., VFW Post 63, 8931 W Ardene St., Boise
Veterans are welcome to join in on this free motorcycle run throughout Boise.