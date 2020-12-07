Due to increasing COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates, diminished hospital capacity, and tighter restrictions on public and private gatherings, the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau has canceled the 2021 McCall Winter Carnival.
The 10-day festival typically attracts more than 60,000 visitors to the town of 3,000 residents. While modifications to the event were announced in late October, the McCall Area Chamber felt further assessment was needed as the pandemic intensified over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Chamber announced Monday.
"It was an extremely difficult decision and we are deeply disappointed," McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said in a statement. "The McCall Winter Carnival is not only a fun tradition for many people, but it also provides a large economic boost for our local businesses."
In lieu of Winter Carnival, the McCall Area Chamber will be promoting safe winter activities throughout the winter season.
"Our hope is that we can still provide some of the experiences you would find at Winter Carnival," Kraemer says, "just spread out over several months rather than concentrated in 10 days.
"Our priority has always been the health and safety of our residents and visitors. We could not in good conscience promote an event that would go against current restrictions on public gatherings and COVID-19 safety measures."
This year's carnival would have been the 56th annual and was set to run Jan. 29 to Feb. 7.
