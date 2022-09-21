Funding allocated to reach children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is fully distributed earlier than anticipated. No new applications for the Idaho Community Program grants will be accepted.
The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has supported more than 80 community partners through multiple rounds of Community Program funding. The grants were a part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund. They were allocated to expand access to programing, enhance behavioral health supports, and help bring students back up to speed after missed learning opportunities.
“We are excited to be able to fund such a diverse group of organizations for this final year,” said Idaho Child Care Program Manager Ericka Rupp. “We had anticipated funding cycles through 2023, but due to demand reached our funding threshold earlier than expected.”
DHW is pleased to announce the partners awarded in Phase 2 of the Idaho Community Program Grant below:
2C Kids Succeed
Basin School District
Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS)
Boys & Girls Clubs ()
Brighter Future Health Inc.
Cascade After-School Program (CAPS)
Cascade Public Library
Children's Home Society of Idaho
Community Youth in Action
Education Foundation of Teton Valley
Emmett School District
Get Ready to Learn, Kuna
Giraffe Laugh Inc.
Hope Education Consulting
I have a Dream Foundation-Idaho
Idaho Alliance of Boys & Girls Club
Idaho Association for Education of Young Children ()
Jannus Inc. & the Idaho Out-of-School Network
Idaho Resilience Project
Kendrick Jt. School District/Juliaetta Elementary school
KoolMinds Academy of Learning
Kuna Counseling Center
