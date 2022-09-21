Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Funding allocated to reach children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is fully distributed earlier than anticipated. No new applications for the Idaho Community Program grants will be accepted.

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has supported more than 80 community partners through multiple rounds of Community Program funding. The grants were a part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund. They were allocated to expand access to programing, enhance behavioral health supports, and help bring students back up to speed after missed learning opportunities.

Recommended for you

Load comments