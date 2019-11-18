Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BASKETBALL
CALDWELL TO HOST MIDNIGHT MADNESS: The Caldwell boys and girls basketball teams will host a Midnight Madness from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Caldwell High.
There will be an intersquad game, a fan challenge and a 3-point shootout.
To sponsor or for more information text Derrick Boles at 208-739-2404.
BOWLING
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Nov. 14
FRIDAY 4’S: Mike Heath 232—623, Chelsea Dias 231—533, TJ Saunders 277-227—648, Mhason Stimpson 257—641, Erin Roland—501, Cole Roland 226—627, Dean Watson 235, Dee Allen—556, Aimee Erdmann—541, Jeff Erdmann 229—664, Lita Thompson—502, Candy Bennett—511, Derek Hollingsworth 236—672, Tanya Lawson 205—504
VACATION: Gary Bolopue 228, Shon Hasenyager 233—642, Alex Moore 289—658, Jimmy Longwill 228, Phillip Fuller 225—604, Dean Watson—610, Carl Wilson 227—624
MERRY MAKERS: Walt Chamberlain—504, Pete Nichols—521, Darell Murray 216-204—570, John Smolders—509, Kevin Benjamin 204—531, Chuck Cooley—513
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Travis Valentine 240—618, Steve Meek 236-237-290—763, Scott Garbarino 233, Dakota Bosworth 231-244—655, Bridgette Thomas—509
PATHFINDERS: LeeAnn Jensen—525
NATIONAL: Mhason Stimpson—604, Steve Meek 236—660, Jeremy Adams 230—626, Tony Riley 244—612, Rick Shippy 259-235—669, Chris Shippy 242-244—706, Alex Cecil 275—666, Matt Shippy 236, Phillip Shippy 226—643, David Dietz 227—660, Aaron Colson 246-276—727, Jeremy Raybourn 259-248—709, Amanda Loomis 209—562
GOLDEN SENIORS: Les Mabbott 224—563, John Simmons—530, Teddy Kildow—506, Kevin Benjamin—505, Scotti Scott 201—565, Margie Little 190, Sam Cracchiolo Sr.—529, Sandi Olsen 209-200-235—644, Jeff Olsen 200—586, Bev Harford 186, Bill Delgado—533, Gary Marshall—516, Jerry Wood 234—615, Anita Joiner 199, Rick Scott—506
FAIRLANE: Savannah Jenkins 203—568
EARLYBIRDS: Michelle Klemish 200—517, Lamar Cafferty—606, Lauri Hatch—505, Lorne Crow—562, Donavon Sloan 234—622, Nicole Chatterton—529, David Parnell 235, Amy Cochran—516, Vincent Bellino—610, Mike Jones 232
SEICHI’S STARS: Letha Jackson 176, Michelle Gorton 186
LABELLES: Doris Hayward-Roland 201
CLASSIC: Jeff Olsen 245, Sandi Olsen—501, Ken Wylie 225—648, Mhason Stimpson 241—631, Steve Megis—643, Eric Benjamin 252—615, Trevor Vlcek 246—617, Joe Funk 226-237—665, Delbert Sturm 225-248—661, Adam Williams 235—601, Charlie Chapman 245-247—702, Jordan Croft 268—638, Chris Maddocks—628, Nick Smith 228, Kaitlyn Patton 216—511, Kayne Hibbard 225-247-243—715, Steven Treat 225, Brian Graham 225, Matt Garner 231, Clint Smith 258—690
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Nov. 10-16.
Sunday Night Mixed: Greg Farden 243-615; Kevin Owens 269-256-717; Nick Scherer 233-225-622; Jason Serratos 265-662; Kris Garcia 257; Delbert Sturm 226-600; McKayla Bobiner 211-551; Joe Funk 611; Debbie Sturm 502; Eric Saunders 245
Monday Senior: Ray Horrace 500; James Haymond 520; Lynda Wilsey 219; Larry Wentland 228-214-607; Bud Becker 511; AC Winslow 201-526; Dale Morgan 506; Greg Hardy 204-535; Larry Rodriguez 236-576; Merv Michael 204-542; Arlen Hebner 204-522
Monday Mixed Rewards: Dwayne Ellison 235; Tony Foresta 226-634; Kevin Diaz 227
Monday Scratch: Corbin Flechsig 233-625; Nick Scherer 268-657; Tim Schuler 225-663; Scott Campbell 258-694; Jason Serratos 269-248-700; Kevin Erskine 256-235-693; Charlie Chapman 609; Doug Adamson 226-645; Kris Garcia 246; David Shada 227-225-649
Tuesday Early Bird: Michelle Gorton 213-576; Margie Myers 521
Tuesday Night Trio: Larry Rodriguez 637; Cliff Grose 234-626; Jeff Williams 232-643; Tyler Tollman 233-236-648; Kris Decker 244-632; Nathan Tollman 248
After Lunch Bunch: Bud Becker 505; Michelle Gorton 534; Jay Brown 202-537; Oron Jacobs 203; Georgia McMillin 236-567; Barbara Quinn 522; Gene Meri 548; Rich Day 200-558; Sam Nava 513; Vicki Larsen 221-570; Jeremy Arnold 515
Men’s City: Nick Scherer 227-612; Kevin Owens 229-228-233-690; David Shada 245-654; Jeff Dale 239; Corbin Flechsig 268-676; Colt Loon 230-229-681; Kevin Erskine 257-252-699; Delbert Sturm 247-621; Scott Campbell 604; Rick Patterson 226-648
Wednesday Night Ladies: Shelley Davis 505; Amy Campbell 544; Leslie Arellano 501; Paige Dale 207; Brandy Schuller 211-561
Ladies Thursday Night: Kathy Abel 232-564; Vicki Larsen 510; Tammy Fox 215-571; Judi Russell 525; Juanitta Pearson 526
Nevada Travelers: Thelma Black 232-567; Deborah Salazar 211-549; Alex Waldemer 204; Steven Snow 244-612
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wednesday Youth: Alyssa Hebner 127-329; Drake Fullerson 131-323; Stone Stills 168-400
Saturday Pinblasters: Tate Freeman 252-545; James White 115-308; Alyssa Hebner 357; Nick Edgett 169-409; Lance Ricks 143-365
Saturday Trailblazers: Devona Dickson 144-370; Karli Post 132-317; Mya Bergeson 305; Maya Stewart 97
Saturday Blasters: Elisabeth Rabideau 185-438; Cody Bird 176-461; Dana Sturm 197-459; McKayla Garcia 129; AJ Moe 151-136-387; Maddi Dibben 151-401; Lili Dibben 153-408; Zack Garcia 210-508; Sam John 176-436; Clayton Pendergrass 142
Holiday Mixed Doubles Tournament: It’s time for Caldwell Bowl’s Annual Holiday Mixed Doubles Tournament. The dates are Dec. 1, 7, and 8 at 2 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. This is a sanctioned tournament. Last year’s average will be used or this year with 21 games. If there is no average, the bowler bowls scratch. Call 208-459-3400 or come into Caldwell Bowl to sign up.
NAMPA BOWL BOWLER OF THE MONTH: Super PeeWee: Logan Futtrel +81, Prep Boy: Zane Hollingsworth +111, Fr/Sr boy: Joshua Herrmann +165, Jr/Sr girl: Katrina Colby 59, Prep Girl: Nevaeh Holloway 44.
Honor Scores: Logan Futtrel 102, Katrina Colby 174, 437, Alexis Liedberg 128, Nevaeh Holloway 90, Skyler Schoenecker 169, Zane Hollingsworth 161, 432, William McMaster 122,321, Jacob Aevermann 143, Russel Colby 164, Matthew Doramus 189, Benjamin Herrmann 218,574, Joshua Herrmann 257,203,609, Carter Hull 132,133,392, Joseph Liedberg 154,184,437, Philip Markle 148, Caleb McMaster 168,147,450, Josh McMaster 157, Logan Schoenecker 157, Jackson Solis 156,349, Isaac Penner 123, 315