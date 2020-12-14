Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
CALDWELL BOWL: League Scores for week of Dec. 6-12
Treasure Valley Travel League: Gwen Crill 201-542; John Corral 245-606; Kevin Silveria 247-234-661; Robert Davis 226-222-613; Ken Brown 502; Bill Matney 202-204-554; Larry Rodriguez 564; Josh Smith 213-587
Sunday Night Mixed: Nick Scherer 230-247-654; Colt Loon 235-644; Dallas Head 210-246-235-691; Shawn Reed 257-653; Kevin Owens 268-234-717; Jim Jefferies 243; Jason Serratos 243-653; Eric Saunders 230-604; Delbert Sturm 275-633; Kevin Oderkirk 236; Gene Jefferies 253-225-678; Tanner Loon 608; McKayla Bobiner 212-557; Rich Maze 225-602
Monday Seniors: Daryl Shaul 509; Jim Bonilla 531; Greg Hardy 207-204-200-611; Wayne Oyama 517; Arlen Hebner 517; Larry Wentland 542
Monday Mixed Rewards: Rich Wight 254; John Corral 245-226-687; McKayla Bobiner 523
Monday Scratch: Brian Hammer 225; Harold Whismore 225-654; Ed Salazar 248-622; Scott Campbell 226; Tim Schuler 238-623; Jason Serratos 226-235-652; Kathi Adamson 212-205-612; Charlie Chapman 234-236-684; Doug Adamson 237-645; Kris Garcia 225-627
Tuesday Early Bird: Debbie Sturm 213-551; Annerose Hernandez 212-504
Tuesday Night Trio: Jim Huffman 628; Dan Collett 257-608; Tom Lang 611; Jeremy Abel 642; Andy Allison 264-633; Kevin Kalmbach 259
After Lunch Bunch: Arlen Hebner 530; Jeremy Arnold 225-556; Glenn Chiarolanza 200-547; Steven Snow 210; John Anthony 213; Georgia McMillin 213-547; Barbara Quinlan 217-596; Glen Eis 210-508; Vicki Larsen 518; Lonnie Dickson 507
Men’s City: Rick Patterson 278-227-673; Brian Hammer 235-674; Kevin Erskine 234-259-232-725; Scott Campbell 255-243-699; Cameron Reeves 236-230-645; Kevin Owens 245-234-681; David Shada 226; Delbert Sturm 225; Kris Garcia 258; Bill Moran 265-640; Brian Rapp 261-666; Nick Scherer 609; Chase Bedient 225-630
Wednesday Night Ladies: Shari Greenwalt 514; Kathy Robinson 217-530; Debbie Holloway 517; Kimberly Erskine 501
Ladies Thursday Night: Treva Beatey 504; Michelle Welch 211-553; Debbie Sturm 517; Kathy Abel 524; Stephanie Sparks 503; Vicki Larsen 212-555; Diana Cavins 201-561; Maekaye Elkington 216-525; Kim Adams 512; Marcia Griffith 534
Nevada Travelers: Jeremy Adams 242-233-693; Tim Gabica 244-227-626; Rich Fox 246-637; Andy Allison 225-625; Thelma Black 526
Caldwell Bowl Youth
Wednesday Youth: Emma Anderson 82-84; Sophie Stills 98; Sam John 199-508; Keaton Freeman 118-109; Trystin Patrick 77-103; Alyssa Hebner 151
Saturday Trailblazers: Devona Dickson 168; Maya Stewart 139-123; Gabriel Gomez 88-88-95; Haleigha Schuler 63
Saturday Pinblasters: Alyssa Hebner 147; Brady Roland 150; Maddi Dibben 147-175; Lili Dibben 144; Aidan Cahn 130; Matt Edgett 134; Nick Edgett 192-505; Dylan Ireland 165-164; Rylee Meyer 214-511; Jared Mikelson 167; Jacob Mikelson 194-179-191-564
Sat. Blasters: Hailie Maupin 140-129; Lexy Vose 128; Dana Sturm 213; Amelia O’Krakel 174
NAMPA BOWL: League Scores for week of Dec. 10
FRIDAY: John Chatterton 222-214—629, John Norris 206-217—604, Jeff Erdmann 234-225—649, Derek Hollingsworth 203-255-203—661, Tyler Vanderpool 203-208—605, Pick Pickens 205—589, Cole Roland 204—553, Nate Bly 231—554, Adam Williams 216-214-211—641, Michael Studor 216, Jorge Hernandez 201, Roger Pierce 201-202—583
PINBUSTERS: Kenton Weaver 61, Brayden Williams 152
STRIKERS: Matthew Doramus 192, Brody Chatterton 221, Zachary Elstun 143-152—417, Kaidon Henry 186, Zachary Miller 148, Benjamin Herrmann 201-216—559, Josh Herrmann 201-224—594, Joseph Liedberg 173, Zackary London 127, Carter Hill 162, Dylan Caress 178-183—521, Jacob Aevermann 160-165—456, Madixx Vickery 153, Ben Solis 245-187—581, Jackson Solis 131, Thomas Dunn 168-168—489, Mekael Holloway 194
VACATION: Jerry Lattimer 267-214—643, Joshua Smith 263-263—682, Shon Hasenyager 276-234—691, Alex Moore 232-223, James Longwill 235—578, Meaux Dunbar 212—570
MERRY MAKERS: Darell Murry 200, Rick Scott 213—557
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Lydia Stillman 47-55, Brock Sarver 19-25
SUPERSTRIKERS: Josh Herrmann 206-194—564, Brody Chatterton 229-234-221—684, Russell Colby 191-169-177—537, Sofia Hope-Faz 121-137, William McMaster 137, Colby Craddicks 147-149-149—445, Challis Schwartz 55, Makelti McCoy 71, Josh McMaster 199, Jonathan Stillman 156-147, Aerolynn Dehart 90, Brandon Peck 198
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Jeff Gatz 225, Travis Valentine 214—568, Amie Porraz 243—569
NATIONAL: Chris Shippy 239-286-225—750, Rick Shippy 279-212-248—739, Steven Simas 232, Miles McEntire 237, Mhason Stimpson 248-207-225—680, Alex Cecil 225-256—633, Don Breedlove 254
GOLDEN SENIORS: Bill Delgado 215—574, Jerry Wood 237—577, Jeff Olsen 224—591, Sandi Olsen 213-203—597, Kevin Benjamin 208—583, Diana Cavins 211
FAIRLANE: Anthony Stowell 204—555, Alex Thompson 209—586, James Stanley 203—514
EARLYBIRDS: Trevin Ulrich 244—604, Cody Ulrich 211, Kile Thompson 205, Donavon Sloan 203, Thomas Baterton 215, Brianna Hanson 227, Glen Bruderer 212—559, Matt Judd 219
SEICHI’S STARS: Barbara Quinlan —523
CLASSIC: Cody Ulirch 246-227—652, Charlie Chapman 241-224—657, Derek Hollingsworth 221—587, Jeffrey Moore 234-212—605, J P Jacobson 234-236—663, Dallas Burke 237-240—661, Matt Garner 258-223—658, Jim Kimball 223—603, Lyle Haskill 232-203—620, David Cook 210-247—613, Jeff Olsen 246-209—610, Sandi Olsen 226-224—613, Steve Meek 205-225—613, Kris Garcia 200-221-205—626, Joe Funk 290-227—711, Trevor Vicek 220—616
SOFTBALL
CALDWELL GALS SOFTBALL SIGN-UPS: Caldwell GALS announces that individual player sign-ups for the 2021 girls summer softball league in Caldwell are scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon on Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at The Best Western Inn and Suites, 908 Specht Avenue in Caldwell.
Fees range from $50-80 depending on age group. The League will be providing teams for girls age 7-16 (as Jan. 1, 2021).
A parent must attend with their daughter(s) and have proof of age, such as a birth certificate if they did not play with GALS last year. Players do not have to reside in Caldwell.
Contact Jerry Wolff at 208-880-3640 or Don Atkinson at 208-697-1683 or email us at caldwellgals@gmail.com with any questions.