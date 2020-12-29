Tuesday, Dec. 29
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Storytime, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Tween Program — Cooking, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.
Virtual — Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, adalib.org.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Virtual — Live LABrary, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kids Craft Crew, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Pajama or Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — What The Constitution Means To Me, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Nampa — Warhawk Air Museum will close early for New Year’s Eve.
Virtual — Preschool Art, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, noon, Source Meditation Space, 242 N. Eighth St.
Virtual — Teen Program — DIY, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Ada Community Libraries close early, at 5 p.m. for New Year’s Eve. adalib.org.
Nampa — New Year’s Eve lock-in for kids, 7 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — United In Song: A Celebration of America’s Resilience, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
KTVB to show (virtual) Idaho Potato Drop New Year’s Eve
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eighth annual Idaho Potato Drop will take place in an undisclosed location and will only be able to be viewed on TV and online. KTVB Chanel 7 is again a sponsor of the event this year and will stream the Idaho Potato Drop online and on air. The Idaho Potato Drop special will air on KTVB from 11:30 p.m. to 12:05 a.m.
“The Idaho Potato Drop has become an annual tradition for tens of thousands of revelers in downtown Boise,” KTVB states in its event announcement, “but this year you will have to watch it from the comfort of your home.”