Caldwell to host The Great Downtown Harvest Festival Oct. 24
Community members are invited to experience “all the great things Fall Harvest and Halloween have to offer” 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in downtown Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. The event will feature samples from Idaho brewers and vintners, fresh goods and locally baked treats and artisans showcasing their one-of-a-kind pieces. The Tractor Club will show 15+ different sized tractor. There will be a classic costume contest and of course a decorated pumpkin contest! For more information visit indiancreekplaza.com.
Indian Creek Plaza’s COVID-19 policies require patrons to follow social distancing guidelines, according to a press release, and anyone who is sick or visibly showing symptoms of any illness will not be permitted to enter this event. Masks are recommenced but not required to attend the event.
In conjunction with the Harvest Festival, Homes of Idaho will be holding a Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Downtown Caldwell. Guests can expect food trucks, games and Clyde the Camel at this family friendly function.Tuesday
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 8 a.m., The Cabin. thecabinidaho.org.
Online — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit, 8:30 a.m., Boise State University.
Eagle — Eagle Plein Air Festival continues with events all day, Finer Frames, finerframes.com. eaglepleinair.com.
Online — 0 – 1 READY! Kindergarten, 10 a.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library and Hidden Springs Library. Ada Community Libraries. adalib.org.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Middleton — Story Time in the Park, 10:30 a.m., Middleton Public Library.
Online — Boise Neighborhood Interactive continues starting at noon, City of Boise.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Garden City — Buddy DeVore Duo, 6 p.m., Bar 365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — YOGA with Martha, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Online — WildEarth Guardians — Lee Van Der Woo — As the World Burns, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Bookstore Cat Story Time — Cylin Busby and Charles Santoso, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Young Discoverers | Volcanic Explosion, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Online — We Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy Workshop Series, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — piKINic with Frankie Tillo, 5:15 p.m., KIN, 999 W Main St. downtownboise.org/do/pikinic-with-frankie-tillo.
Kuna — 2020 Southwest Idaho Medical Society Fall Social at The Lowe Family Farmstead, 5:30–8:30 p.m., 2500 S. Eagle Road. The event is free and you can register at eventbrite.com.
Garden City — Douglas Cameron, 6 p.m., Bar 365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Nampa Fire Consolidation Open House, 6 p.m., Hugh Nicols Safety
Building, 820 2nd St. S. City of Nampa.
Online — Family Advocates Welcome Home Event, 6 p.m.
Online — LatinX Book Club — Dominicana by Angie Cruz, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Meridian — Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Cherry Lane Library 1326 W Cherry Lane. An online option is available.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.