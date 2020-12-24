Thursday
Virtual — Preschool Art, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Ada Community Libraries close early at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Nampa — Christmas in Nampa 2020, 4 p.m., Celebration Church, 2121 Caldwell Blvd.
Caldwell — Community Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 911 Everett St.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar 365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — A Christmas Carol — Morrison Center Family Reading Series, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com/events.
The Flicks showtimes
Thursday: open noon—5:30 p.m.
Wild Mountain Thyme 1:45, 4:20
Dear Santa 12:30, 2:30, 4:40
The Midnight Sky 2:00, 4:30
Farewell Amor 12:50, 3:05, 5:15
Nampa Library has announced it is carrying new adult fiction reads:
Rumaan Alam — “Leave the World Behind”
Helen Cullen — “The Dazzling Truth”
Sarah M. Eden — “The Gentleman and the Thief”
Alice Hoffman — “Magic Lessons”
Madeleine L’Engle — “The Moment of Tenderness”
Alyssa Maxwell — “Murder at Crossways”
Rachel McMillan — “The London Restoration: A novel”
Nora Roberts — “The Awakening”
Hans Olav Thyvold — “Good Dogs don’t make it to the South Pole: A novel”
E.G. Scott — “In Case of an Emergency: A novel”
Ongoing
Downtown Boise Holiday Tree: The city’s holiday tree is up and decorated in The Grove Plaza, as in years past. No official community tree lighting ceremony will be held this year due to current health guidelines. The tree still serves as the Giving Tree in support of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, and the public is encouraged grab a tag or two to benefit the children of the WCA.
Christmas in Color at Expo Idaho: Drive through acres of more than 1.5 million lights synchronized to holiday music heard through your radio. The west parking lot of Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Tickets are $30 per vehicle for 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Idaho Bright Lights Festival: Held at the Ford Idaho Center, features decorative holiday lights, live entertainment and other activities every weekend. Tickets are required and available at ictickets.com.
Winter Wonderland: Downtown Caldwell is featuring ice skating and other holiday attractions, including Winter Wonderland Creek Lights on display at dusk.