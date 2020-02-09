TODAY
Boise — Amazing Let’s Roam Boise Scavenger Hunt: Hidden Treasures, 10 a.m., Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St.
Boise — Band of Brothers Road Show: American Authors and Magic Giants, with special guest Public, Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 to $60. More information at bit.ly/383fQ5f.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Auditions for Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma, 2 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Golf and Travel Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Vision Marketing.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Caldwell — Calligraphy Demo from the Idaho Ink Spots, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Books, 802 Arthur St.
Nampa — Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Family Field Trip Weekend at World Center for Birds of Prey, 10 a.m., 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane. The Peregrine Fund.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Boise — Idaho Dance Theatre: Dance and Sip, 5 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Middle of Nowhere Anime Club, 2 p.m., Library at Collister, 4724 W. State St.
Boise — Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Second Sundays on Hillside, 1 p.m., The Hillside Studios, 1674 W. Hill Road.
Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 1 p.m., Boise Rescue Mission Garden City Warehouse, 504 E. 45th St.
Garden City — Telaya Design & Cigar Night, 7 p.m., Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Uncorked: Season Package, 2 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Virtual Reality Drop-in, 12:30 p.m., Boise Public Library Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, 9 a.m., 2995 N. Cole Road, #120.
Kuna — Wino Arts ‘n Crafts Barrel Blossoms, 1 p.m., Indian Creek Winery, 1000 N. McDermott Road.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Boise — After School Explorations: Build It!, 4:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Boise Philharmonic — BYPO Winter Concert, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 40 W. Autumn Park Lane.