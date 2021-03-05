Support Local Journalism


Friday

Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens at 10 a.m.

Boise — Hour with the Expert, 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.

Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Boise — One year anniversary paired with Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Boise Chamber, 4 p.m., SALT by Pepper, 1109 W. Main St.

Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7:00pm, The Sapphire Room 2900 W. Chinden Blvd

Garden City — Idaho Opry, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.

Saturday

Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually March 5–7. opaltheatre.org.

Nampa — Cure for Cabin Fever: Oregon Trail Historic Reserve Hike, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. General admission is $9.

Boise — Croqueta and Rioja Tempranillo wine pairing, 6 p.m., The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St.

Garden City — Boise 51, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.

Virtual — Acid Mothers Temple — Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory.

Sunday

Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually March 5–7. opaltheatre.org.

Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. General admission is $9.

Monday

Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Tuesday

Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.

Virtual — Book Discussion: “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Wednesday

No Meridian-area events submitted.

Thursday

Virtual — Teen Leadership Council, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Virtual — Paella Cooking Class! 6 p.m., The Basque Market.

Virtual — Human Rights Book Club — March Read and Meet, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.

