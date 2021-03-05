Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens at 10 a.m.
Boise — Hour with the Expert, 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — One year anniversary paired with Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Boise Chamber, 4 p.m., SALT by Pepper, 1109 W. Main St.
Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7:00pm, The Sapphire Room 2900 W. Chinden Blvd
Garden City — Idaho Opry, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually March 5–7. opaltheatre.org.
Nampa — Cure for Cabin Fever: Oregon Trail Historic Reserve Hike, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. General admission is $9.
Boise — Croqueta and Rioja Tempranillo wine pairing, 6 p.m., The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St.
Garden City — Boise 51, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — Acid Mothers Temple — Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Sunday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually March 5–7. opaltheatre.org.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. General admission is $9.
Monday
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Book Discussion: “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Wednesday
No Meridian-area events submitted.
Thursday
Virtual — Teen Leadership Council, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Paella Cooking Class! 6 p.m., The Basque Market.
Virtual — Human Rights Book Club — March Read and Meet, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.