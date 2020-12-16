Wednesday, Dec. 16
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Virtual — Wondertime, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 17
The City of Eagle is giving away free boxes of disposable face masks to Eagle residents noon to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Guerber Park, 2200 Hill Road. Boxes (containing 50 masks) are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must show proof of residency (showing an Eagle address) to receive a box.
Virtual — Preschool Art, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, noon, Source Meditation Space, 242 N. 8th St.
Virtual — Teen Program, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Tom Taylor, Bar 365, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — H.C. McEntire presents ENO AXIS — Livestream, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Virtual — Trivia Night!, 7 p.m., Nampa Public Library.
Virtual — Adult Book Club — all Ada County library branches, 7 p.m. adalib.org.
Boise — Comedy Night feat Thurs. Nite Frights through Heckler Vision, 8 p.m., Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Virtual — Jim Brickman “Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE!”, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
Friday, Dec. 18
The City of Eagle is giving away free boxes of disposable face masks to Eagle residents noon to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Guerber Park, 2200 Hill Road. Boxes (containing 50 masks) are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must show proof of residency (showing an Eagle address) to receive a box.
Meridian — Polar Pajama Party, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — LAST DAY: Hour with the Expert (Jan Summers Duffy), 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Once and Future Books in-store shopping appointments start at 1:30 p.m. Please check availability. 1310 W. State St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Nampa Train Depot Gift Shop Sale, 4:30 p.m., 1200 Front St. Canyon County Historical Society.
Nampa — Self-Guided Christmas Light Tour, 5:30 p.m., 12th Avenue South and Front Street.
Garden City — Felipe Esparza, 7 p.m., Revolution Concert House 4983 North Glenwood Street. Tickets start at $37.50 at cttouringid.com/listing/revolution-concert-house/.
Virtual — A Killer Party — A Murder Mystery Musical, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range $9.99–$16.99 at morrisoncenter.com.