Saturday
Note: Voices of Hope Music Festival in Nampa and Brewfest in Boise have been canceled.
Online — Early Learning Academies — Statewide Webinar. idahoaeyc.org/early-learning-academies.
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women’s & Children’s Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Caldwell — Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Event, 9 a.m., West Valley Medical Center, 1717 Arlington Ave.
Online — Idaho Farming: Challenges in a Warming Climate, 10 a.m., ZOOM webinar, Garrett St Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Nampa — The Art of Portrait Photography, 10 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Boise Fall Fitness and Family-Fun Fest, 10 a.m., Parking Lot at 7940 W. Rifleman St., Ste. 100.
Garden City — Fall Home Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Family Second Saturdays: Dia de Muertos Community Altar, noon to 3 p.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive.
Caldwell — The Great Downtown Harvest Festival starts at 1 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. featuring Homes of Idaho TRUNK OR TREAT.
Caldwell — Live Music featuring Steve Fulton and Lindsey Hunt, 1 p.m., Hat Ranch Winery, 15343 Plum Road. Featuring Melt Food Truck.
Nampa — Fall Dance Camps — Halloween Dance Camp, 3 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Kuna — Dusty Leigh & The Claim Jumpers, 4 p.m., Greenbelt Behind City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
Online — Live From The West Side: Women of Broadway, 5 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $75 and available at morrisoncenter.com.
Garden City — Scott Knickerbocker, Sean Tracey, and Mike Rundle at Sandbar, 5 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Dan Costello, 5:30 p.m., BAR365 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun—fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Caldwell — Anngela Musgrave Presents: “Hocus Pocus” @ the Caldwell Drive-In Movie Theater, 6:15 p.m., 4011 S. Lake Ave.
Online — Boise Phil 20|21 Season: Debussy & Schubert, 7 p.m., boisephil.org.
Nampa — Coed Halloween Dodgeball Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Crazy for Patsy Cline, 7:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Farrell Dillon Master of Illusions — Comedy Magic, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Sunday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women’s & Children’s Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Boise — Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys at The Sandbar, 1 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.