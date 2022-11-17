Support Local Journalism


Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country, with newsrooms covering local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events, and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected.

But the industry is in crisis because of the unyielding power of Big Tech platforms such as Google and Facebook.

News/Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization that strives to be the voice of the news and magazine industries, empowering members to succeed in today’s fast-moving media environment. Its members represent nearly 2,000 diverse publishers in the United States.

