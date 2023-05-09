Main Payette.jpg

Rafters take to the Payette River, a Class 3 intermediate run.

 Steve Stuebner / For the Idaho Press

The weather’s recent turn from a winter hangover to typical-Northwest-July-type temperatures in the 80s has turned on the spigot for area rivers as a healthy snowpack in Idaho is expected to fuel extra chances to experience whitewater adventures from Spokane to Western Montana.

As of Friday morning, the Spokane River was flowing about 20,500 cubic feet per second and the whitewater season has already begun for Wiley E. Waters Whitewater Adventures of Spokane.

