The ICAST Show is the largest fishing show in the country and is held in Orlando. All the major rod, reel, lure, fishing clothing, fillet knives, and all other manner of fishing paraphernalia companies has a booth there. I’ve signed up to attend the last few years but something has popped up every year and I’ve had to cancel. This year I decided I had to go.
It is like the SHOT Show of the fishing world except not near as large. In five days at SHOT, I probably don’t get to talk to one out of 20 booths. At iCAST in three days I was able to hit all of the booths, or at least the ones that I wanted to. So iCAST is a lot more peaceful and relaxing of a show.
So with the above said, let’s cover some of the items that caught my eye. One of the first companies that I met with was Smith’s Consumer Products. They are one of the most on-the-ball outdoor companies out there. Not only do they make good products, but they are also the most creative company in the outdoor world. I can’t even hardly keep up with all that they do. I just tested 10 of their knives up in Alaska last week.
I had no clue as to how many boat battery companies are out there. And they’re making them a lot lighter now. I met with a couple of companies that I have used their products before.
Bullet Weights – I like to use their 1/64 and 1/32 bullet weights when fly fishing. They’re easier to cast than when using split shots or match stick weights. Korkers – they have a new line of hiking shoes and offer nine options of soles. Studded soles, felt soles and so on. These will be great for flyfishing when I’m backpacking.
The last day I met the Denali Rod Co. They appeared to have some nice rod and reels as well as a line of camo. We’re in talks.
In passing, a guy stopped me and showed me what he calls Chum Bobbers. They’re unique. They unscrew and the bottom part is a container with holes in it. I think he designed it for red fishing. He’ll pull the heads off of a shrimp and smash them up in the bottom segment and then screw it back together.
That way when he casts out his rig, the bobber is chumming above his bait. If you’ve never fished down in the gulf you may not be familiar with chumming but what your guide will do is to put a frozen ball of hamburger, chopped up bait fish or whatever in a mesh net that is tied to a rope and throw it off the back of the boat.
You then troll through the chum. It will either draw up bait fish that eat the chum which attracts your desired species or attract the fish by itself. So, with that said, how could we use the Chum Bobber here? When crappie fishing, we could put some Pautzke Crappie Fireballs or Atlas Mike’s marshmallow baits in the bobber above our crappie jig. Same when trout fishing.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
I met the Mercer Sports group which is a culinary knife company that is getting into the outdoor world. My brother had told me that he was looking for a serrated 8-inch fillet knife for red fishing in Louisiana. I saw that they had one. He’s going fishing Sept. 18 but Kolby is due on the 16th so I won’t be able to make it so I’ll have Eddy test it out for me.
No longer do you have to wear a grungy shirt fishing. There are a lot of really cool UV Protection shirts on the market. I got a couple from Fishizzle that I will be wearing crappie fishing this week. If you can’t catch fish, at least you can look cool!
Then I met with Mike May who is a marketing guru that I’ve dealt with for years with various companies. He is now marketing for Duck Camp, which has some clothing I’m going to test, starting with a couple of shirts for backpacking this week.
There is a ton more. I’ve got over 70 contacts to follow-up on but with what I’ve listed above, you can get the gist of how the show flowed.
On a different note, Kolby entered a drawing and won a 7-foot rod that is stout enough to rip the lips off a killer whale. According to her she’s never won anything so she was ecstatic. But how the heck were we going to get a 7-foot, 1-piece rod back to Idaho? In talking to a lot of guys at iCAST they told me that I’d have to find a UPS store, buy a cardboard tube and mail it home which would cost a fortune. Being the eternal tightwad, I caught an Uber to a local Lowe’s and bought a piece of 3-inch PVC and checked it in on the plane. Whew, crisis narrowly averted.
I worked the show until after 6 and had told Kolby to go hit the pool. By the time we got things wound up and had run to Lowe’s for the PVC pipe it was 9. We decided to just eat dinner at the IHOP which was attached to our hotel and go to bed.
We sat forever to put in our order. Kolby said daddy, I think the waitress is also doing the cooking too. Sure enough, there was only one girl and she was taking the orders, cooking the meals and running the cash register. Kolby got up and started cleaning tables. What a tender-hearted girl.
Me? I just sat there complaining. Maybe I’m not too good of a Christian after all.