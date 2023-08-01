Support Local Journalism


The ICAST Show is the largest fishing show in the country and is held in Orlando. All the major rod, reel, lure, fishing clothing, fillet knives, and all other manner of fishing paraphernalia companies has a booth there. I’ve signed up to attend the last few years but something has popped up every year and I’ve had to cancel. This year I decided I had to go.

It is like the SHOT Show of the fishing world except not near as large. In five days at SHOT, I probably don’t get to talk to one out of 20 booths. At iCAST in three days I was able to hit all of the booths, or at least the ones that I wanted to. So iCAST is a lot more peaceful and relaxing of a show.

