School: Rocky Mountain high
Future plans: College for Civil Engineering.
Accomplishments: Finishing her senior year with a high grades. Skills USA president in her sub speciality. Competed in Skill USA in Kentucky 2019.
Extracurriculars: 1-Skills USA 2-When her elementary school library had to throw out books due to a water pipe break she worked to collect over 500 books to replenish the library. 3-Together with Skills USA she helped to build a patio cover for a elderly gentleman in need.
Parents' names: Scott and Lisa Shalz. April Shalz